Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary marked with festivities in Nakhchivan [PHOTOS]

It should be noted that the concert program was jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Nakhchivan City Executive Authority.

Azernews reports via Azertag that on May 10, as part of the festival, a concert program was held featuring soloists and dance ensembles from the Nakhchivan State Philharmonic, as well as People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Samir Jafarov. The event concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.

The Nakhchivan Book Festival, dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth, continues.

