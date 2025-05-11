Iran declares uranium enrichment a national imperative
Senior adviser to Iran's foreign ministry, Hossein Ranjbaran, asserted Sunday that maintaining the country's domestic uranium enrichment program is a non-negotiable demand of the Iranian people, Azernews reports.
Ranjbaran cited recent public opinion surveys as evidence of strong national support for Iran's nuclear program, though he did not provide specific details about the surveys.
"Multiple credible polls over the past two weeks show an overwhelming majority of Iranians support preserving the domestic uranium enrichment cycle," Ranjbaran wrote in a social media post.
