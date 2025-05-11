Peskov: Putin's proposal proves Russia's peace intent

11 May 2025 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday that President Vladimir Putin's invitation for direct negotiations with Ukraine is "a very serious proposal" and a clear sign that Russia seeks a peaceful resolution to the war, Azernews reports.

He made the statement during an appearance on Channel One. Peskov emphasized that the proposal to meet in Istanbul on May 15 reflects Moscow's willingness to talk "without preconditions." He added, "This confirms the real intention to find a peaceful solution."

The talks are expected to include discussions on a possible ceasefire, which Putin said Ukraine could observe if agreed upon.