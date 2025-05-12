ING flags risk to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan from falling oil prices
The Netherlands-based financial giant ING Group has raised concerns over the economic vulnerability of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amid declining global oil prices, warning of significant fiscal and trade implications for the two energy-exporting nations, Azernews report.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!