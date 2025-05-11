Pakistan's PM: India imposed unjust war, we won

11 May 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused India on Saturday of imposing an "unprovoked and unjust war" on Pakistan, but his country "won," Azernews reports.

"India openly committed aggression, but we stood firm," he said while addressing the nation, adding that India's bases and weapons were turned "into ruins." He further underlined that should anyone try and challenge Pakistan's independence, the country will "do anything" to keep itself safe. Sharif went on to praise the military's response to India's "shameful" actions, calling it "professional."

He also thanked United States President Donald Trump for his "pivotal role" in the ceasefire between Pakistan and India. In addition, he thanked China for standing by Pakistan's side. However, he still hasn't addressed India's allegations that the truce was not respected. Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar previously told Geo News that the ceasefire wasn't violated.