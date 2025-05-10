Ministry of Health honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev on 102nd Anniversary

10 May 2025 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

In commemoration of the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the leadership and staff of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health visited the Alley of Honor in Baku to pay their respects.

Azernews reports, the Ministry released a statement noting that flowers were laid at the grave of the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, honoring his enduring legacy and profound contributions to the nation.

The delegation also visited the resting places of prominent figures in Azerbaijani medicine and public service. Tributes were paid to the memory of distinguished ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, with fresh flowers placed at her grave. Floral tributes were also laid at the graves of respected statesman Aziz Aliyev and renowned physician Tamerlan Aliyev.

The statement emphasized that Heydar Aliyev consistently prioritized the development of national healthcare, playing a pivotal role in the establishment of a professional medical education system and the training of skilled healthcare personnel across the country.

May 10 marks the birthday of Heydar Aliyev — a visionary leader, architect of Azerbaijan’s modern statehood, and one of the most revered figures in the country’s history.