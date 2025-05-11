Zelensky says he will face Putin 'personally' in Turkiye
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin "personally" in Turkey on Thursday, urging a "full and lasting ceasefire," Azernews reports.
"I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses," he wrote in a post on X. The message came minutes after US President Donald Trump publicly called on Zelensky to attend the proposed negotiations with Putin. If the meeting takes place, it would be the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders since the start of the full-scale war in 2022.
Russia suggested holding direct peace talks in Istanbul on May 15, without preconditions. Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, have echoed Zelensky's position, who insists that a ceasefire is vital.
