Iran resumes Caspian Sea Oil exploration after 28-year hiatus

10 May 2025 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

After nearly three decades, Iran has resumed oil exploration drilling in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea, marking a significant development in the country’s energy sector.

Azernews reports, citing the Iranian Ministry of Oil, the announcement was made during an official event held on May 9 at the 29th Iran International Oil, Gas, Processing, and Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran. The ceremony was attended by Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Executive Director Hamid Bovard, and other senior officials.

The Northern Drilling Company of Iran has initiated drilling operations at a depth of 70 meters in the "Rudsar" field—also known as Block 18 of the Caspian Sea. The project aims to reach a drilling depth of 5,077 meters to evaluate the reservoir's potential.

This marks Iran’s first offshore drilling activity in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea since 1997. The restart follows the refurbishment of the Amir-Kabir offshore platform and is being closely overseen by the Ministry of Oil.

Iran previously suspended drilling operations in the deep waters of the Caspian Sea in 2014. The current initiative signals a renewed focus on untapped northern offshore resources amid evolving regional energy dynamics.