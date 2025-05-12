Victim of Bashlibel massacre recounts ordeal during war crimes trial in Baku

12 May 2025 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Today, during the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court, Elshad Alishov, a survivor of the Bashlibel massacre in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar region, gave harrowing testimony about the violence committed by Armenian armed forces, Azernews reports.

Alishov recounted the events that unfolded after the occupation of Kalbajar, saying that he and his family attempted to flee their village by car through the Tunnel direction.

"The Armenians had surrounded the entire tunnel. They opened fire on our car while we were passing through it. As a result, my mother was wounded in the leg, the bullet entered my sister's mouth and came out the other side. I carried my mother on my back for about 300 meters, but I could not get my brother and the others out. There is no news of them so far," Alishov told the court.

He further described how he attempted to escape with his neighbor Yusif, but their car came under attack.

“Yusif was injured 50-60 meters away from the car. His brother was dead, and his wife and niece were injured,” he added.

The trial, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev at the Baku Military Court, is examining a series of grave charges against Armenian nationals, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, genocide, violations of international humanitarian law, terrorism, and the illegal seizure and retention of power. The court proceedings continue as more witnesses testify to the atrocities committed during the occupation.