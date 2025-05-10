Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Aghdam’s Kangarli village

10 May 2025 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of a nursery-kindergarten in the village of Kangarli, Azernews reports.

The President was informed that the facility, built to modern standards, can accommodate 120 children and provides a healthy, nurturing environment for their development. All rooms are fully equipped, and the kindergarten will operate six groups.

The kindergarten also features a playground with various attractions and sports equipment, all set within a beautifully landscaped area.