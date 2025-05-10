Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Aghdam’s Kangarli village
On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of a nursery-kindergarten in the village of Kangarli, Azernews reports.
The President was informed that the facility, built to modern standards, can accommodate 120 children and provides a healthy, nurturing environment for their development. All rooms are fully equipped, and the kindergarten will operate six groups.
The kindergarten also features a playground with various attractions and sports equipment, all set within a beautifully landscaped area.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!