Monday May 12 2025

100 MW Solar Power Plants to be integrated with new transmission lines

12 May 2025 14:06 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan is taking necessary steps to integrate 100 MW solar power plants into its energy system, Azernews reports.

