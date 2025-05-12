Baku, Manama eye stronger diplomatic and economic relations [PHOTOS]

12 May 2025 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, to discuss the prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports, a post shared by FM on its official X account.

The post reads that the two sides engaged in comprehensive discussions on the current state and future of bilateral and multilateral relations.

The visit reflects Azerbaijan’s growing diplomatic engagement in the Gulf region and the desire of both countries to expand their partnership across economic, political, and strategic areas.