Baku, Manama eye stronger diplomatic and economic relations [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, to discuss the prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports, a post shared by FM on its official X account.
The post reads that the two sides engaged in comprehensive discussions on the current state and future of bilateral and multilateral relations.
The visit reflects Azerbaijan’s growing diplomatic engagement in the Gulf region and the desire of both countries to expand their partnership across economic, political, and strategic areas.
During the official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan @Bayramov_Jeyhun, met with His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) May 12, 2025
During the meeting, the parties… pic.twitter.com/DDKR9y4ELr
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!