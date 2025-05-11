Putin proposes resuming direct talks with Kyiv, suggests Istanbul as venue

11 May 2025 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed that direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine be resumed without preconditions, suggesting May 15 in Istanbul as a possible date and venue, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a press conference at the Kremlin, Putin stated:

“As you know, our Turkish colleagues have repeatedly offered to help organize such negotiations, and President Erdogan has done a great deal to support these efforts.

I’d like to remind you that as a result of those talks, a joint draft agreement was prepared — but under pressure from the West, it was simply discarded.”

Putin noted that he would be speaking with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the following day to discuss the possibility:

“I hope he will confirm his readiness to continue supporting efforts to find peace in Ukraine.”

The proposal marks a renewed attempt to revive peace talks, last seriously pursued in Istanbul in early 2022.