Turkiye’s defense minister Güler heads to Baku for strategic talks

12 May 2025 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler is set to visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing TRT Haber.

The visit will follow a scheduled meeting of the Turkish Cabinet chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, taking place today in Ankara.

Minister Güler is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings during his visit to Baku, although details of the agenda have not yet been disclosed.

The visit underscores the close defense and strategic ties between Ankara and Baku, which have deepened significantly in recent years, particularly following the Second Karabakh War. Both countries maintain strong military cooperation, including joint exercises, defense technology exchange, and regional security collaboration.