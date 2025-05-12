Brothers beyond Borders: Azerbaijan’s ceaseless support for Pakistan [OPINION]

12 May 2025 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Hina Haroon

This photo is neither of Lahore nor Multan nor any other city of Pakistan. This is Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. This joyful mob is celebrating the ceasefire between Pakistan and India after Pakistan snatched the victory out of the mouth of the aggressor, New Delhi.

When I visited Baku last year first time in my life, I felt people of Lahore and Baku are twins. The love, respect, and feelings of “us” were everywhere. A cup of chai in Multan Sairay Baku represents constant historical bonds, and every Azerbaijani expresses affection for Pakistan, considering Pakistan a brotherly country.

Azerbaijan is a country whether it is an earthquake or a flood in Pakistan, always stands by Pakistan. These relationships stand on strong foundations laid by Father of the late former President Heydar Aliyev, and his son, President Ilham Aliyev, is protecting them. The official documents show that the visit of late former President Heydar Aliyev to Pakistan on April 10, 1996, is a turning point in history when, during his press conference said that he felt Pakistan was his second home. Pakistan has never recognised Armenia as an independent state as a token of condemnation against Armenian aggression against Azerbaijanis because every Pakistani wants to protect the honour of every Azerbaijani and vice versa.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

There is a saying that wars are testing times for who are friends and who are foes, and my country just went through this phase recently when neighbouring India launched aggression on Pakistan. The event was historic because after the 1971 war, India crossed international boundaries and attacked the province of Punjab through missiles, forgetting the fact that Pakistan is a producer of indigenous missiles and fighter jets such as JF-17 Thunder and JF-. Indian “Operation Sindoor” was erased within 11 hours when Pakistan launched its counterattack “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos”. What happened in the war zone of 11 hours is not my one-liner of this article because I am not a Defence Analyst. I just wish to pen-Thank you, Azerbaijan, for the strong, constant, and unending support you always show for Pakistan, whether it is the Kashmir cause or Indian aggression on Pakistan. The government of Azerbaijan, through its Embassy in Islamabad, on May 9 announced its full support for Pakistan against Indian aggression and reiterated its commitment to stand firmly with Pakistan during these challenging times. While Islamabad got loud and clear support from Azerbaijan, a Turkish naval ship, TCG Büyükada, arrived in Karachi, Pakistan, on a visit to strengthen maritime cooperation between the two countries. These developments again testified Azerbaijan-Pakistan and Türkiye triangle for protecting peace and trilateral diplomacy. The three countries regularly hold joint military exercises, share plans, and support wherever and whenever it is needed.

Pakistan has military relations with several countries, but do they stand with Pakistan on the Kashmir cause as do Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in every hard time at the Diplomatic Arena? The answer is simply No— So what is unique in their relations that transforms them as one entity in the Diplomatic Sphere? Here, I focus on Azerbaijan and Pakistan as their bilateral relations are my focal point. Several writers believe that Azerbaijan always helps Pakistan on the Kashmir issue because Pakistan was a co-author of several UNSC resolutions on Garabagh and stands with Azerbaijan, but Azerbaijan continues supporting Pakistan’s cause after winning the 44-day Patriotic War and liberating Garabagh. To my understanding and what I experience while meeting Azerbaijani, there is a strong linkage and connectivity that is based on love and respect for each other. Azerbaijan and Pakistan feel comfortable because both nations believe in positivity and productivity. No hidden agendas, no bad intentions. Both want a safe, sovereign, prosperous future, and both feel that they can expect help from each other.

I wait for my next opportunity to meet my Azerbaijani friends in Baku and say to them: Thank You Azerbaijan.

The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their op-eds may differ from and do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial staff.