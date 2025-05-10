Price of Azerbaijani "Azeri Light" crude rises at global ports
The price of Azerbaijan’s "Azeri Light" crude oil has increased at key Mediterranean export points, Azernews reports, citing the oil market.
At Italy’s Augusta port, the CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) price for one barrel of Azeri Light rose by $1.08, or 1.67%, reaching $65.66.
Meanwhile, at Turkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price climbed by $1.20, or 1.9%, bringing the price per barrel to $64.27.
Additionally, the price of Russia’s Urals crude also saw an uptick, increasing by $1.11, or 2.23%, to reach $50.92 per barrel.
