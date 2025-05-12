Kazakhstan to publish final report on AZAL crash near Aktau after investigation concludes

12 May 2025 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport has announced that the final report on the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft near Aktau will be made public once the investigation is fully completed, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement issued on May 12, the ministry noted that the investigation is being conducted in accordance with international protocols, particularly the standards and recommendations outlined in Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention. Officials confirmed that the on-site investigation phase has concluded, and a preliminary report had already been released on February 4.

The tragic incident occurred on December 25, when an AZAL Embraer E190 aircraft en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near the city of Aktau. The crash resulted in the deaths of 38 passengers, while 29 people, including both crew members, survived.

As part of the investigation, flight recorders recovered from the site were sent to Brazil for analysis. Kazakhstan has handed over the black boxes to Brazil’s Aviation Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA), which is responsible for decoding and examining the data.