President Aliyev inaugurates Aghdam Mugham Center, highlights post-war achievements

10 May 2025 22:58 (UTC+04:00)

Today, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the inauguration of the Aghdam Mugham Center as part of his visit to the liberated Aghdam. In his message, he underlined several key issues and talked about the victory of Azerbaijan, which displayed the full integrity and courage of a nation.

“This (the Victory in the Patriotic War – ed.) is the Victory for all of us. The Azerbaijani people demonstrated their historic greatness to the whole world by achieving this Victory,” said President Ilham Aliyev during the inauguration of the Aghdam Mugham Center.

The head of state emphasized: “It is no coincidence that although there is a hostile attitude towards Azerbaijan from certain circles, forces and countries, they know that we are a worthy people, a people worthy of respect, and that we must be reckoned with, at least in the region where we live. Those who do not reckon with us today will regret it tomorrow.”

Furthermore, President Aliyev touched on projects related to infrastructure in Shusha and Khankendi: “We are working on a cable road project connecting Shusha with Khankendi,” said President Ilham Aliyev during the inauguration of the Aghdam Mugham Center.

The President added, “I must also inform you that the construction of a cable road will probably begin in the city of Lachin this year. There is such a project in Kalbajar. So, it will be a very good means of transportation for both tourists and local residents.”