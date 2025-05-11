Pope Leo XIV urges peace in Ukraine and Gaza

11 May 2025 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Pope Leo XIV called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a lasting peace in Ukraine on Sunday. During a prayer from St. Peter's balcony, the newly elected pontiff emphasized the urgent need to end hostilities and alleviate the suffering of civilians caught in ongoing conflicts, Azernews reports.

"I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages, and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace," Pope Leo XIV said, echoing the sentiments of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who had consistently advocated for peace in these regions.

It is noteworthy to add, just a few days the new Pope have also accused Russia of aggression against Ukraine, accompanied by crimes against humanity, which is the first time a head of Vatican directly used the words, according to an interview with the pontiff for the Peruvian publication Semanario Expresión. The newly appointed head of the Catholic Church condemned Russia's war against Ukraine. He referred to the conflict as "a very serious problem that affects the entire world" and "a true imperialist invasion."