Iranian FM arrives in Muscat for fourth round of indirect Iran-US nuclear talks

11 May 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Muscat to attend the fourth round of indirect talks with the United States on Tehran’s nuclear program, Azernews reports, citing a statement from Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Bagai.

As with the previous rounds, the discussions are being held under the mediation of Oman’s Foreign Minister, Seyyed Badr Albusaid. The fourth session is scheduled to begin at 12:00 local time in the Omani capital.

Bagai emphasized that Iran’s technical delegation, comprising specialists and experts, is also present in Muscat to provide consultations during the negotiations. “The Iranian delegation will make every effort to protect Iran's valuable achievements in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and to lift sanctions and economic restrictions imposed on the country,” he stated.

Three prior rounds of indirect talks took place on April 12, 19, and 26 — two in Muscat and one in Rome. These were led by Araghchi for Iran and Steve Whitkoff, the U.S. Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, for the United States.