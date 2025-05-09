Azernews.Az

Saudi Arabia sees 73% surge in e-commerce sales using MADA cards

9 May 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)
Saudi e-commerce sales via MADA cards surged 73.4 percent year on year in March to a record SR27.55 billion ($7.34 billion), reflecting rapid growth in the Kingdom’s digital payment ecosystem, Azernews reports, citing Arab News.

