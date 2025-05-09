Former Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bağcı appointed to senior post in Turkiye

9 May 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

It is worth noting that Cahit Bağcı previously served as Turkey’s ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Former Member of Parliament and diplomat Cahit Bağcı has been given a new position within the Presidential Complex in Turkey. He has been appointed as an advisor to Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!