Azernews.Az

Friday May 9 2025

Construction sector sees broad decline, glass output down

9 May 2025 14:01 (UTC+04:00)
Construction sector sees broad decline, glass output down
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In January–March of this year, 2.4 million square meters of construction glass were produced in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee. This marks a decrease of ...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more