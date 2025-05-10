Trump signals potential 80% tariff on China ahead of trade talks
U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of imposing an 80% tariff on Chinese goods as trade negotiations between the two countries loom.
Azernews reports, Trump emphasized the need for China to open its markets to American businesses. “It would be good for them, too. Closed markets no longer work,” he stated, underlining his administration’s stance on fair trade practices.
Currently, the United States applies tariffs of up to 145% on certain Chinese imports. Trump's remarks suggest that a new tariff structure could be introduced if trade imbalances persist or negotiations stall.
