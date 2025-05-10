Azernews.Az

10 May 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan expands energy footprint in Europe with surging gas exports
In recent years, Azerbaijan has emerged as a critical player in the global natural gas market, particularly in Europe’s energy diversification efforts. With the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) fully operational and strategic partnerships deepening, Azerbaijan’s gas exports are steadily rising, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable energy supplier. According to data from 2024, Azerbaijan exported 25.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas—a 5.8% increase over 2023. Notably, exports to Europe grew by...

