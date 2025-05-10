Azerbaijan expands energy footprint in Europe with surging gas exports

10 May 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has emerged as a critical player in the global natural gas market, particularly in Europe’s energy diversification efforts. With the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) fully operational and strategic partnerships deepening, Azerbaijan’s gas exports are steadily rising, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable energy supplier. According to data from 2024, Azerbaijan exported 25.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas—a 5.8% increase over 2023. Notably, exports to Europe grew by...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!