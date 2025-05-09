‘None of our business’: JD Vance says US won't intervene in Pakistan-India crisis

9 May 2025 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Vice President JD Vance has said that the United States will not engage militarily in the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, describing the conflict as "fundamentally none of our business," Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

Speaking to Fox news after a recent escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, Vance said that while the US is urging both sides to de-escalate, it does not have the authority or responsibility to force either country to halt military operations.

“We’re not going to get involved in the middle of a war that has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it,” he said.

The statement comes in the wake of Indian armed forces launching coordinated missile, air, and drone attacks during the night of May 6–7, targeting multiple locations in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Sialkot, Shakargarh, Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad.

According to the Pakistani military, the attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 31 civilians, including women and children, and injured 71 others. Civilian infrastructure, including mosques and a hydropower facility, also sustained significant damage.

In response, the Pakistan Army launched a retaliatory operation, downing five Indian fighter jets and one combat drone.

The military spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft included three Rafale jets, one MiG-29, one SU-series aircraft, and an Israeli-made Heron drone. These were shot down over Bhatinda, Jammu, Akhnoor, Srinagar, and Avantipur, he maintained.

In the aftermath of the attacks, Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) authorised the country’s armed forces to undertake corresponding military actions in response to what officials called “unprovoked aggression” and deliberate targeting of civilians.

The Pakistan army also intercepted and destroyed 30 Israeli-made Herop drones, sent by India to target civilian and military installations on Thursday.

The downed drones were detected over multiple cities, including Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Ghotki and Karachi's Malir district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.