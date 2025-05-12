Ganja hosts poetry evening dedicated to Nusret Kasamanli [PHOTOS]

12 May 2025 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

An evening of poetry readings has taken place at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall within the framework of the "Power of Words" (Sözün gücü) project, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the prominent poet Nusret Kasamanli (1945-2003), whose heartfelt poems still touch the hearts of listeners, Azernews reports.

The creative evening took place within the walls of the Urban Center at the Philharmonic and brought together connoisseurs of fine words.

The poet's works, filled with feelings, metaphors and philosophical reflections, were performed by cultural figures-Honored Cultural Worker, poet and publicist Bakhtiyar Muradov, director of the Nizami Ganjavi Center at the Ganja branch of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), candidate of Philological Sciences Alimukhtar Mukhtarov, Honored Cultural Worker, chairman of the Ganja branch of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Khazangul Huseynova, as well as Imamvardi Valiyev, Esger Mammadov, Lala Hasanjan, Zulfiya Yagub.

The audience was presented with some of the most famous poems of the poet, including "Getmək istəyirsən, bəhanəsiz get", "Dəli bir ağlamaq keçir könlümdən", "Biri var idi, biri yox idi", "Oğru olmaq istəyirəm", "Etiraf", "Dünən toyun idi", "Müəllim", "Yoxdursa", "Bir gün görəcəksən", "Bir sevda ağlayır", "Sevənlər deməyəydi" and "Nələr gördüm bu dünyada."

