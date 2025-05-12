Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for cultural cooperation [PHOTOS]

12 May 2025 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has held a meeting with Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture, and Communications of the Kingdom of Morocco, Azernews reports.

During the discussion, Minister Karimli highlighted the strong and multifaceted relationship between Azerbaijan and Morocco, emphasising the importance of cultural ties. He also recalled his visit to Morocco in 2023 with satisfaction, along with the fruitful meetings held during that visit.

Both ministers agreed that culture serves as a vital tool in strengthening the bonds between their peoples. They reviewed past cultural exchanges, noting that Azerbaijan held Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Morocco in 2008 and 2010, while Morocco hosted Days of Moroccan Culture in Baku in 2009 and 2011.

The ministers underlined the significance of resuming these cultural days after a prolonged hiatus.

Minister Bensaid expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart for the meeting and affirmed that Morocco and Azerbaijan are continuing to develop their relations successfully across various sectors.

The discussion also covered plans for organising mutual cultural days and other mutual interests.

The meeting took place at the International Mugham Centre and was attended by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco, Nazim Samadov.