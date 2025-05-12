Azernews.Az

Green energy drive gains momentum with launch of two hydropower plants in Laçın

12 May 2025 17:04 (UTC+04:00)
Green energy drive gains momentum with launch of two hydropower plants in Laçın
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan's investment in renewable energy continues to show promising results, particularly through the recent launch of two small hydropower plants, "Zabux" and "Qarıqışlaq," in the country’s Laçın region.

