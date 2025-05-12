Saudi Arabia launches company to develop artificial intelligence under PIF

12 May 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chaired by the Crown Prince, the newly launched company Humain will offer a comprehensive suite of AI services, products, and tools, including next-generation data centers, AI infrastructure, cloud capabilities, and advanced AI models and solutions, Azernews reports.

According to the state news agency, the company will also introduce one of the world’s most powerful multimodal Arabic large language models (LLMs) — a move aimed at significantly advancing Arabic-language AI capabilities in fields such as education, healthcare, and public services.

In parallel, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) expects to raise $1.25 billion through a 7-year sukuk (Islamic bond) issuance, further reinforcing the kingdom’s strategy of financing large-scale innovation and infrastructure projects.

Saudi Arabia has declared its ambition to become a global hub for data and artificial intelligence, positioning itself at the forefront of technological development in the Middle East and beyond. This vision is part of the kingdom's broader Vision 2030 strategy, which focuses on diversifying the economy and reducing its dependence on oil.

With Humain’s focus on developing Arabic-language LLMs, Saudi Arabia is filling a critical gap in the global AI landscape. While most leading AI models have been trained primarily in English and a few other widely spoken languages, Arabic — spoken by over 400 million people — has been historically underrepresented in AI development. This positions Humain to not only serve the domestic market but also to become a regional leader in culturally relevant AI solutions across the Arab world.