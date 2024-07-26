Enigma receives star at Sea Breeze Walk of Fame [PHOTOS]

26 July 2024 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The world-famous 'Enigma' has received a star at the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame, Azernews reports.

'Enigma' is a German musical project founded in 1990 by Romanian-German musician and producer Michael Cretu.

He recorded the first Enigma studio album, MCMXC A.D. (1990), which remains Enigma's most successful, helped by the international hit single "Sadeness (Part I)", which sold twelve million units alone.

Enigma has sold over 8.5 million RIAA-certified albums in the US and an estimated 70 million worldwide, with over 100 gold and platinum certifications. The project has also received two Grammy Award nominations.

The creative team noted that they were glad to come to Azerbaijan for the first time, were delighted with the beauty of Baku and the Caspian coast, the high level of organisation of Dream Fest, and expressed hope to implement a synthesis project with Azerbaijani music.

Note that the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame is the first attraction dedicated to outstanding and famous artists, musicians, actors, and artists both in Azerbaijan and around the world. The initiator of the creation of the Avenue of Stars is Emin Agalarov.

Well-known singers Engelbert Humperdinck, Nani Bregvadze, People's Artist of the USSR Tamara Sinyavskaya, and Hollywood actor Steven Seagal have previously received their stars on the alley.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz