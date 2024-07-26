Council appoints new EU Special Representative for S Caucasus

26 July 2024 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

The European Council announced the appointment of Magdalena Grono as EUSR for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia. According to Azernews, Grono succeeds Toivo Klaar whose tenure of over 6 years comes to an end on 31 August. She will take up her duties on 1 September 2024 for an initial period of 12 months.

The Council's report says that as the new EUSR, M. Grono will continue the work of her predecessors, contributing to the implementation of the EU foreign policy objectives in the region.

According to what is said in the report, the special rep will contribute to the peaceful settlement of conflicts, including the crisis in Georgia and the normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in close coordination with the UN and the OSCE. She will engage with the main interested actors regarding the region and will develop contacts with governments, parliaments, other key political actors, and civil society, encouraging and facilitating cooperation on regional themes of common interest.

Ms Grono, a Czech national, currently serves as Chief Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. She has worked on foreign policy and conflict resolution issues for the past 25 years, including in high-level diplomatic posts for the EU as well as in think-tank capacities, with a strong emphasis on the former Soviet space and the South Caucasus in particular. Before joining President Michel's Cabinet, she was a foreign policy adviser to former President of the European Council Donald Tusk. Previously, she was the Europe and Central Asia Director at the International Crisis Group.

Note that the EU Special Representatives are proposed by the High Representative and appointed by the Council to promote the EU's policies and interests in specific regions and countries, and provide the EU with an active political presence in those areas.

