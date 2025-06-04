Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia deepen green energy ties during Baku Energy Week

4 June 2025 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power, on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week, reaffirming the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in the renewable energy sector, Azernews reports.

The meeting underscored the rapidly growing collaboration between the two nations, particularly in advancing Azerbaijan’s green energy transition. Minister Jabbarov praised Saudi investment and highlighted the strategic importance of the Khizi–Absheron wind power plant - a flagship project by ACWA Power set to become the largest wind facility in the Caucasus region.

The discussions also touched on emerging opportunities in seawater desalination, a critical component of Azerbaijan’s water sustainability strategy. Both sides acknowledged the urgency of developing resilient and sustainable energy models amid the global push toward decarbonization.

It should be noted that Polina Lyubomirova, Director of Business Development at ACWA Power, echoed this sentiment during the Baku Energy Forum. She noted Azerbaijan’s transformation into a pivotal player in the regional energy transition.

“We are witnessing rapid progress in Azerbaijan’s green energy corridors,” Lyubomirova said. “What began as a single subsea cable under the Black Sea has now expanded into four potential corridors, each with unique strategic and technical dimensions.”

While still in the early stages of analysis and advisory assessments, Lyubomirova emphasized ACWA Power’s keen interest in exploring these opportunities. “Our involvement will depend on the outcome of detailed technical and economic feasibility studies,” she added.

ACWA Power is currently nearing completion of the 240 MW Khizi–Absheron wind project and is actively engaged in a desalination initiative to bolster Azerbaijan’s water infrastructure. Beyond Azerbaijan, the company is expanding across Central Asia, including major wind, solar, and energy storage projects in Uzbekistan.

The deepening engagement between ACWA Power and Azerbaijan signals the country’s growing role as a regional hub for renewable energy and green infrastructure -and highlights Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting the global shift to sustainable energy.