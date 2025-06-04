Prime Minister Ali Asadov embarks on working visit to Dushanbe

4 June 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

At Dushanbe International Airport, PM Ali Asadov was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan Usmonali Usmonzoda, along with other officials.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has today arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on a working visit at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart Kokhir Rasulzoda to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

