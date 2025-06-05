Azerbaijan’s green transition accelerates with global partners backing BESS project

5 June 2025 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan is stepping into a new era of energy security and sustainability with the development of the region’s first industrial-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). With a planned capacity of 250 megawatts and a total storage volume of 500 megawatt-hours, the system is designed to stabilize the country’s growing renewable energy network and ensure grid reliability. The announcement was made by Yusif Garayev, First Deputy Vice President of AzerEnergy OJSC, during the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!