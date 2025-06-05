Pashinyan and Erdogan discuss regional issues in holiday phone call

5 June 2025 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation, during which they exchanged holiday greetings and discussed bilateral and regional matters, Azernews reports.

According to official reports, Prime Minister Pashinyan extended his congratulations to President Erdogan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. In response, President Erdogan congratulated the Armenian leader on Armenia’s upcoming role as host of the European Political Community Summit, scheduled for spring 2026.

During the call, the two leaders also addressed ongoing Armenia-Türkiye relations and broader regional developments. Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue moving forward.