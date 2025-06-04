Baku hosts Azerbaijan Kids Best Model 2025 [PHOTOS]

4 June 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Kids Best Model 2025 contest, organised by Star Kids Group, has taken place at Badamdar Hotel Residences in Baku, Azernews reports.

Children aged 4 to 14 years old took part in the contest. A total of 72 young models performed at the event: 43 girls and 29 boys.

The evening became a real celebration of childhood, fashion and inspiration. And most importantly, it proved that Azerbaijani fashion has a brilliant future, and it is already confidently walking the catwalk.

"The mission of the project is to reveal the creative potential of gifted children and promote them first in their native country and then abroad. This is not just a beauty contest - it is a launching pad for future catwalk stars. We believe that every child is unique. We want to help them believe in themselves, find their stage, and shine on it," said director of Star Kids Group Aygun Aliyeva.

The jury was traditionally chaired by the famous fashion designer, Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, Fakhriya Khalafova. The jury included the chairman of the NGO "Women Entrepreneurs", Zenfira Agayeva, the founder of Ilaha Fort Art Ilaha Aliyeva, actor and TV presenter Shahriyar Abilov, singer Abdul Khalid, the head of 1.0 By_Qara Sakhavet Aliyev, and the winner of the Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Show 2024, Aylin Alizade.

The participants were noted in various nominations.

