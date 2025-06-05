President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Eid al-Adha

5 June 2025 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has extended his congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Azernews reports.

In his message, the head of state said: “I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha and extend my heartfelt wishes to each of you.

Eid al-Adha, a symbol of spiritual unity and solidarity among Muslims around the world, is one of the main holidays in Islam, during which the Almighty chose the path of guidance for humanity. It is a celebration that always calls for equality, brotherhood, and selflessness.

The ceremonies of Eid al-Adha further strengthen the values of humanism and kindness in our society. They are observed with high spirits and special solemnity in Azerbaijan every year. During these days, prayers are offered for the progress of our state and the well-being and peace of our people. The cherished memory of our martyrs is also honored with deep reverence. I sincerely hope that your pure intentions, prayers, and wishes will be fulfilled, and that the Almighty’s mercy will always be abundant upon our nation.”

President Ilham Aliyev concluded: “On the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, I once again extend my sincere congratulations to you and to all our compatriots living around the world. I wish your families happiness, and may your homes be filled with abundance and blessings.”