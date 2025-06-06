Azerbaijan celebrates National Day at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan [PHOTOS]

6 June 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the “Expo 2025” world exhibition held in Osaka, Japan, Azerbaijan’s National Day was celebrated with a special event.

According to Azernews, the opening ceremony featured speeches by Koji Haneda, Japan’s Ambassador and Chief Commissioner for Expo 2025, and Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and the country’s Chief Commissioner for Expo 2025.

Koji Haneda highlighted Azerbaijan’s important role as a vital hub connecting Asia and Europe. He noted that the national pavilion, inspired by the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi’s poem “Seven Beauties,” showcases Azerbaijani culture and the country’s development to the Japanese public during Expo 2025.

Anar Alakbarov emphasized the longstanding history of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan. He recalled Azerbaijan’s Expo journey beginning in 2000 in Hannover and continuing through Milan and Dubai, where Azerbaijan’s pavilions received awards and were among the most visited. He also pointed out that Azerbaijan was the first country to sign the participation agreement for Expo 2025 and that its national pavilion is currently one of the most popular.

Following the speeches, a concert featuring Azerbaijani artists was held.

Guests toured the Japan and Azerbaijan pavilions at Expo 2025. Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Azerbaijani pavilion is located within the “Connecting Lives” section of Expo 2025 and is themed “Seven Bridges for Sustainability.” Its concept is inspired by Nizami Ganjavi’s “Seven Beauties” poem, showcasing Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, commitment to technological and sustainable development, and openness to dialogue. The pavilion also features a “Friendship Tree” symbolizing the ties between Azerbaijan and Japan.

The Expo, which opened on April 13 and will last 184 days, is expected to attract 28 million visitors.