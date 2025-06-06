6 June 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

In the complex world of global finance, economic resilience often speaks louder than rapid expansion. For Azerbaijan, a country strategically navigating both regional dynamics and economic modernization, the latest data from the Central Bank tells a quiet but powerful story of prudence and stability. As of May 1st, the external liabilities of Azerbaijani banks stood at 2.369 billion manats (approximately $1.39 billion), marking a decrease of 215.8 million manats ($127 million) since the beginning of the year.

