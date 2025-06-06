Azerbaijan’s banks trim foreign debt, boost financial independence
In the complex world of global finance, economic resilience often speaks louder than rapid expansion. For Azerbaijan, a country strategically navigating both regional dynamics and economic modernization, the latest data from the Central Bank tells a quiet but powerful story of prudence and stability. As of May 1st, the external liabilities of Azerbaijani banks stood at 2.369 billion manats (approximately $1.39 billion), marking a decrease of 215.8 million manats ($127 million) since the beginning of the year.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!