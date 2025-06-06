Eid al-Adha marked with prayer at Baku’s Taza Pir Mosque [PHOTOS]

6 June 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The ceremony was attended by city residents, foreign nationals living in Azerbaijan, and several religious leaders. The prayer was led by Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Board. Eid al-Adha is being celebrated in Azerbaijan this year on June 6–7.

The Eid al-Adha prayer was performed today at the Taza Pir Mosque in Baku, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!