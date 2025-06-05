Photographs of Gobustan and Khinaliq exhibited at Pantheon Square in Paris [PHOTOS]

5 June 2025 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A photo exhibition featuring the works of renowned photojournalist Reza Deghati has opened at the Pantheon Square in the 5th district of Paris, Azernews reports.

Organised jointly by the "Webistan" office, "Reza Atelier," and "Sema" publishing house, the exhibition titled "The Valley of Knowledge" includes photographs taken by the photographer in Gobustan and Khinaliq.

Photojournalism is one of the possible ways to narrate the stories of countries, peoples, wars, and heroes. Reza conveys the events he has witnessed, experienced, and encountered in life through the language of photographs. To express the deeper meaning of each photo, he uses poetry. For example, on a photo taken in Khinaliq, the line "A person who does not travel or read slowly dies" is written, while on a photo depicting Gobustan, the line "Knowledge is our natural and inseparable heritage" is inscribed.

It should be noted that Reza, who lives as an expatriate, has travelled long distances in places affected by wars and where peace prevails, establishing contact with people and immortalising various emotions and memories through his photographs. A witness to the upheavals of the world since 1979, Reza chose to be a "peace correspondent." He turns the destinies of people in conflict-ridden societies and around megacities into visual stories with his photographs.

Reza Deghati has been repeatedly awarded international honours and is the author of 35 books. He has received numerous accolades, including the "World Press Photo," the "Infinity Award" from the International Photography Centre, and the "Lucy Award."

He has also been honoured with the "Honour Medal" from the University of Missouri and the title of Honorary Doctor from the American University of Paris. Additionally, he has been awarded the "Knight" medal for National Services in France.