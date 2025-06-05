Japanese scientists develop plastic that can be dissolved in seawater in matter of hours

5 June 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Japanese scientists have developed a revolutionary plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours, offering a promising solution to the growing problem of ocean pollution and its devastating impact on marine wildlife, Azernews reports.

Researchers from the RIKEN Center for Research on New Materials and the University of Tokyo report that their newly engineered material decomposes significantly faster than conventional plastics and leaves no harmful residues behind.

While commercialization plans have not yet been announced, project manager Takuzo Aida revealed that the breakthrough has already attracted significant interest from industries such as packaging, which are seeking sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics.

According to forecasts by the United Nations Environment Programme, plastic pollution is expected to triple by 2040, with an estimated 23 to 37 million tons of plastic waste entering the world’s oceans every year — a crisis that threatens marine ecosystems and human health alike.

“Children cannot choose the planet they will inherit. It is our responsibility as scientists to ensure we leave them the best possible environment,” Aida emphasized.

The new material matches the durability of oil-based plastics but uniquely breaks down when exposed to saltwater, reverting to its original chemical components. These components are then naturally processed by marine bacteria, preventing the accumulation of microplastics — tiny fragments that harm aquatic plants and animals and infiltrate the global food chain.

Additionally, the plastic is non-toxic, non-flammable, and its decomposition does not release carbon dioxide, marking a significant step forward in environmentally friendly material science.

This innovation could potentially transform industries reliant on plastic, especially single-use packaging, and help curb the accelerating tide of ocean pollution. Researchers continue to refine the material, exploring possibilities for large-scale production and integration into existing manufacturing processes.