Rashid Behbudov Theater holds gala concert for children [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater has hosted breathtaking concert to mark International Children's Day, Azernews reports.

The celebration was organized with the support of the Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The evening commenced with a profound moment of silence in remembrance of the martyrs, followed by the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

The spotlight then shifted to the Sema Dance Ensemble from the Shuvelan settlement Culture House, whose mesmerizing performance thrilled the audience with an exquisite array of national dances from around the world.

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Parliamentary Committee on Culture, Gunay Afandiyeva addressed the event.

In her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva emphasized that her heart swelling with pride as she observed the large number of children present at this vibrant cultural gathering.

She highlighted the extraordinary efforts underway to rebuild and restore Azerbaijan's liberated territories, under the unwavering leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Gunay Afandiyeva pointed out that the Great Return program is a beacon of hope, rejuvenating the region and offering new opportunities for future generations.

"Thanks to the steadfast support of our brotherly nations, we are seeing remarkable progress. Schools built by Uzbekistan in Fuzuli, Kyrgyzstan in Agdam, Hungary in Jebrail, and a Creativity Center constructed by Kazakhstan are all tangible investments in the future of our children. These projects ensure that the dreams of our youth are not just realized, but empowered," she added.

Gunay Afandiyeva also took the opportunity to express her heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to the event's success, with special thanks to the parents who have raised such talented and inspiring children.

In a proud moment for the Sema Dance Ensemble, she acknowledged their international triumphs, particularly their celebrated performance at Turkiye's National Sovereignty and Children's Day celebrations on April 23, organized by the TRT TV channel. Not only did they showcase their exceptional artistry, but they were also honored to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Closing her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva extended her best wishes to the Sema Dance Ensemble, expressing confidence in their continued success and impact on the world stage.

Sema Naghiyeva, the head of the Sema Dance Ensemble, took the stage next to express her sincere gratitude to all who participated in the event, acknowledging the support and encouragement that made the evening so special.

The evening concluded with a moving ceremony, where all participants were presented with certificates of appreciation, honoring their outstanding contributions to the event and their dedication to the future of Azerbaijan's children.