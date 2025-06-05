Azerbaijani NGOs condemn anti-Azerbaijan sentiment in Switzerland, urges ambassador to respond

5 June 2025 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum has issued an open letter to Thomas Stähli, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Azerbaijan, expressing deep concern over what it describes as an intensifying campaign of anti-Azerbaijani activities in Switzerland, Azernews reports.

In the letter, the Forum strongly criticized recent actions by the Swiss Council of States (Senate), which it says undermine peace and stability in the South Caucasus under the pretext of promoting an “international peace forum.” The Forum accuses the Council of supporting revanchist attitudes in Armenia, including those encouraged by the Armenian Church.

A particular point of contention is a recent event held in Bern on so-called "Armenian heritage" in territories internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The event, co-organized by the Swiss Protestant Church and the Armenian Church, was described by the Forum as part of a broader pattern of hostility targeting Azerbaijan.

The letter states:

“We strongly condemn these slander campaigns based on hatred against Azerbaijan. Such actions do not contribute to peace and confidence-building in the region but instead fuel revanchism in Armenia and provide fertile ground for renewed separatist propaganda. Individuals involved in these events openly spread provocative rhetoric against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reviving outdated narratives and terminology.”

The Forum expressed particular concern over what it sees as the Armenian Church's "activism" in promoting hostility, rather than reconciliation, and condemned the apparent double standards of Swiss institutions and parts of Swiss society.

“In the 21st century, it is unacceptable to approach issues through the lens of ethnic and religious bias in the heart of Europe,” the letter added, highlighting the absence of Swiss condemnation during years when Azerbaijani cultural and religious heritage was systematically destroyed under Armenian occupation.

The Forum also pointed out Switzerland's failure to respond to ongoing humanitarian concerns, including the fate of nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis from the First Garabagh War and the continued civilian casualties from landmines planted by Armenian forces.

“Why does the Swiss Council of States, in a country that is the depository of the 1949 Geneva Conventions – the cornerstone of international humanitarian law – fail to take a position on these grave violations?!” the Forum asked.

The letter concludes with a call to end the smear campaign against Azerbaijan and urges Ambassador Stähli to relay the concerns of Azerbaijani civil society to Swiss authorities:

“We strongly condemn such unwarranted interference and consider it a blow to the reconciliation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Switzerland must not turn a blind eye to real, fair, and well-founded facts and become a platform for a slander campaign against Azerbaijan.”

The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, which unites hundreds of civil society organizations across the country, also expressed its willingness to meet with the Swiss Ambassador to discuss the matter in detail.