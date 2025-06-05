Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference held in Baku

5 June 2025 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference is currently underway in Baku, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral economic ties between the two countries, Azernews reports.

High-level officials and business leaders from both nations are attending the event. Notable participants include Bai Mingshao, First-level Bureau Official of the Guangdong Committee for the Promotion of Chinese Trade (CCPIT Guangdong); Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO); Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan; Lin Keqing, Chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference; Lu Mei, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan; Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ); and Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDA).

A key highlight of the conference is the anticipated signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between CCPIT Guangdong and AZPROMO, aimed at boosting trade, investment, and business cooperation.

The conference reflects the growing economic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, with a focus on joint ventures, infrastructure development, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.