Pilot irrigation project launched in Aghali as part of reconstruction efforts
Restoration and reconstruction efforts continue in a phased manner across Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Infrastructure networks are being rebuilt, historical monuments restored, and the regions of Garabagh and East Zangazur are experiencing a revival, Azernews reports.
As part of these ongoing efforts, a new pilot project will be implemented in Aghali village of Zangilan district, where a modern internal irrigation system is planned to cover 110 hectares of land, Trend reports.
The initial stage of the project involves the preparation of detailed design and cost estimate documentation.
Currently, “Agroservice” Open Joint-Stock Company is in the process of selecting a company to develop the project documentation for the irrigation system.
The cost of preparing these documents is projected to be 41,800 manats.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!