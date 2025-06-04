Pentagon ask US Congress to allocate $500 million for F-47 fighter jet development project

4 June 2025 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

The Pentagon has proposed to the U.S. Congress to redirect $500 million previously allocated for the accelerated development of the Navy’s sixth-generation fighter program (F/A-XX) to finance the F-47 project for the Air Force. This proposal is expected to be discussed today during a hearing involving representatives from the Navy, Azernews reports.

