Youth and Sports Minister honors internationally successful athletes [PHOTOS]

4 June 2025 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov has met with athletes who achieved notable success at international events in May, Azernews reports.

The gathering took place at the Baku Youth Center and was also attended by the athletes' coaches. The event commenced with the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

During the ceremony, Minister Gayibov awarded honorary titles and badges to various sports professionals, recognizing them as "Honored Coach of the Republic of Azerbaijan," "Distinguished Physical Culture and Sports Worker," and "Master of Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

A video highlighting the athletes' international accomplishments from the past month was shown, followed by speeches from the participants. Representatives from a range of sports—including athletics, boxing, judo, gymnastics, cycling, taekwondo, rowing, canoeing, martial arts, powerlifting, and bodybuilding—shared their experiences and results from their competitions.

In his concluding remarks, Minister Gayibov congratulated the athletes and extended his wishes for even greater success in future tournaments.