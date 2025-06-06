6 June 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese company, Youkai, plans to open manufacturing plant in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Huang Ping, the head of company, as he said in an interview with Trend, during the Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference in Azerbaijan.

